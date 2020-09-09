Wednesday, September 9, 2020 – Law Society of Kenya (LSK) President, Nelson Havi, has been exposed as a notorious womanizer who sleeps with anything in a skirt.

Havi claims to be a sanctimonious individual and paragon of virtue but the veil has been lifted and his true colors exposed.

This is after Havi’s former business partner, Njeri Thorne, took to twitter to state that the vocal lawyer, sabotaged their business by using company funds to entertain slay queens in high end hotels.





On his part, Havi accused Njeri of living beyond her means and shared evidence that she once issued bouncing cheques.







As the two continue to wash their dirty linen in public, Netizens reckon that there is more than meets the eye.

Check out the reaction below.









