Wednesday September 9, 2020 – Kapseret MP, Oscar Sudi, has said that he will not apologise after he abused President Uhuru Kenyatta and his mother, Mama Ngina Kenyatta.

Addressing a Press Conference in Eldoret on Wednesday, Sudi, who is a close ally of Deputy President William Ruto, said he did not abuse anyone and those condemning him were brokers and looters who had destroyed the country.

Sudi also insisted that he did not speak on behalf of Dr Ruto and that he had his own brain.

“Let them tell me my mistake.”

“All mothers are the same and we respect them but I did not abuse anyone,” he said.

Sudi, who has been condemned by leaders from all over the country, said he was surprised to see so many women agitated with his remark about ex-First Lady, Mama Ngina Kenyatta.

“They gathered in big numbers to confront me but I want to tell them that I did not abuse anyone.”

“They should instead apologise to me for not understanding what I said,” he said.

“…it is even in the bible that was not an insult, I will apologise once people show me where I went wrong,” he said.

