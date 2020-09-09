Wednesday September 9, 2020 – Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala has reconciled with Amani National Congress leader, Musalia Mudavadi, after the two being at loggerheads for a long time over leadership of the Luhya community.

During a church service over the weekend, Malala asked for forgiveness from Mudavadi for going against him with regard to the Luhya leadership stating that he was misguided.

“I know I had wronged you and uttered some words against you because of politics.”

“My first step is to ask for forgiveness from you,” he stated.

On his part, Mudavadi stated that they may disagree on matters of principle and various issues but he will never wish any ill on the Senator.

“I am not a man who keeps grudges, this is just politics,” the ANC leader stated.

Their tiff escalated during the Kibra by-election where Malala supported the ODM candidate for the seat against the ANC party leader’s wishes.

Following a meeting at COTU Secretary General Francis Atwoli’s house in May 2020, Malala together with other elected leaders endorsed Devolution Cabinet Secretary, Eugene Wamalwa, and Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya as the official spokespersons for the Mulembe nation.

“During that meeting, we were served with alcohol that may have hindered our judgment.”

“I want to clarify that we selected CS Wamalwa and Gov. Oparanya as administrative leaders.”

“That has nothing to do with the political leadership of the Luhya community,” he clarified during the church service.

Mudavadi, through the party’s governing council, moved to expel Malala after delegates found him guilty of disloyalty and gross misconduct.

A court, however, issued him reprieve by overturning the decision by the party.

