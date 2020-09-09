Job Title: Global Graduate – Finance

Location: Nairobi

Function: Finance

Level: Graduate

Appointment Type: Permanent

Job Description

British American Tobacco has an exciting opportunity for a Global Graduate to join our Finance team in Kenya. If you are a graduate with ambition and have the ability to go far and succeed, then the Global Graduate Programme in BAT is for you!!!

Our approach to your early training and career development, through the Global Graduate Programme, reflects our recognition that getting the right start is crucial to building a successful career. The Global Graduate Programme provides a foundation for your functional, managerial skills and business awareness development.

This one-year trainee programme provides the successful candidates the opportunity to fast track their career within our global Organisation. The program ensures that YOU will make your mark as the next generation of BAT leaders.

You’ll be in a real job from day one and will be challenged in order to unlock your potential and deliver good results from real business projects.

During the Global Graduate Program focused on Finance, you will get exposure across all the department’s sub-functions.

You will get support and encouragement from different areas of the business.

Qualifications

Have an Honors University Degree in Accounting, Economics, Finance, Actuarial Sciences or any other finance-related degree

Professional Association Accreditation: CPA (K) – Certified Public Accountant for Kenya or ACCA Affiliate

Sound interpersonal skills

Proficiency in Microsoft Office Excel

Possess leadership skills demonstrated through extra-curricular activities

Possess strong intercultural competencies from international experience or personal background

Have strong analytical skills, driven and ambitious, inspiring and engaging individual

Are internationally mobile and are fluent in English.

How to Apply

Please Click Here and apply