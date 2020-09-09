Wednesday September 9, 2020 – Detectives from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) raided the Kenya Medical Supplies Agency (KEMSA) headquarters on Commercial Street, Nairobi, following the Covid-19 graft scandal.

The detectives sealed off the area with visitors not allowed to get into the premises and employees locked inside.

An employee who spoke to the media from inside the premises indicated that the detectives were taking away computers and documents in the presence of tight security.

KEMSA is said to have acquired items worth Ksh 7.8 billion against the agreed upon budget of Ksh 750 million for the purchase of Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs).

KEMSA Chief Executive Officer, Jonah Manjari, Eliud Muriithi (Commercial Director) and Charles Juma (Procurement Director) have since stepped aside to allow investigations to take place.

The raid came a day after officials from KEMSA were questioned over the handling of drugs and other goods meant to address the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Kenyan DAILY POST