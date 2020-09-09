Wednesday September 9, 2020 – Former National Super Alliance (NASA) strategist, David Ndii, has supported the remarks made by Emurua Dikir MP, Johana Ngeno, and his Kapseret counterpart, Oscar Sudi, who abused President Uhuru Kenyatta and his mother, Mama Ngina Kenyatta, over the weekend.

Leaders across the political divide came out in large numbers and condemned the two MPs for attacking members of the First Family.

However, Ndii, in a post on Wednesday, said the two MPs did not insult anybody but they told those in power the painful truth.

Ndii said that the Kenyatta family has amassed a lot of wealth since independence and that is the reason many Kenyans are poor, especially residents of Mt Kenya.

Ndii, who is an Oxford trained economist, said Uhuru continues to amass wealth and abuse office by using his power to direct budget allocations for development of infrastructure around a multibillion housing project called Northlands City which will cost the Kenyatta family Sh 500 billion and even more from the taxpayer.

“Ng’eno and Sudi did not insult anyone.”

“What they did was to speak truth to power.”

“I fully associate with their sentiments.”

“Kenyatta’s subversion of power to amass wealth is a matter of public record.”

“It is going on now with massive state capture to facilitate Northlands project,’’ Ndii said.

