Wednesday September 9, 2020 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has shared his thoughts on the time frame of lifting the nationwide dusk-to-dawn curfew.

Speaking during an impromptu morning stopover in Ruaka, Uhuru said that he will not risk the lives of Kenyans.

“We need to be cautious.”

“You have all seen how people are dying in other countries.”

“Let us first come together and beat this thing then I can open up the restrictions because I know the youth want jobs,” he said.

In an amateur video shared by a resident, the crowd pushed the President to commit to lifting the curfew that has effectively ended all night time enterprises.

The Head of State was quick to point out the surge in Covid-19 cases in countries that had opted to ease restrictions without data to justify the move.

The steady drop in the number of Covid-19 positive cases that have been witnessed in Kenya since the middle of August has raised hopes on the country’s ability to flatten the curve.

Speaking during a press briefing, Health CAS Rashid Aman confirmed that the country was indeed headed in the right direction but directed Kenyans to be cautiously optimistic.

President Uhuru echoed the CAS’ sentiments during his unexpected speech in Ruaka.

“I know everyone is eager to get back to work but I urge you all to take this virus seriously,” he stated.

