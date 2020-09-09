Wednesday, September 9, 2020 – President Uhuru’s decision to transfer the Kenya Meat Commission (KMC) from the Ministry of Agriculture to the Ministry of Defense has sparked wild reactions on social media.

The decision was announced in a memo from CS Munya instructing Livestock PS Harry Kimtai to facilitate the transfer of KMC from the Ministry of Agriculture to the Ministry of Defence.

He further stated that the directive had been issued by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“Ensure that you coordinate the entire exercise with the National Treasury and transfer the associated budgets at the next scheduled Supplementary Budget. You are required to submit a fortnight report to my office on the progress made,” the memo read in part.

Kenyans are trying to understand the rationale behind the move and some of the reactions are hilarious.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.