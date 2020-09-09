Wednesday, September 9, 2020 – Kenyan media personality, Larry Madowo, has excited Netizens after sharing a photo of himself posing with a sexy Caucasian lady.

The award winning journalist, who is currently working with BBC World as a US correspondent,is one of the most eligible bachelors around and he doesn’t seem to be in a hurry to quit that club.

Hence, whenever he shares a photo with a lady, his online in-laws hope he has finally found someone to make an honest man out of him.

That’s exactly what happened after Larry shared a photo on Instagram with a Caucasian lady and captioned it:

“Masked, social distanced, catch-up because 2020.”

See the photo and reactions below





The Kenyan DAILY POST