Wednesday September 9, 2020 – Central Organisation of Trade Union (COTU) Secretary General, Francis Atwoli, has joined Kenyans in condemning Tanga Tanga MPs, Johanna Ng’eno and Oscar Sudi, for attacking President Uhuru Kenyatta and his mother, Mama Ngina Kenyatta.

Speaking on Wednesday at his Kajiado home, Atwoli said that the disrespect to the President by William Ruto’s allies only proves that the second in command will likely not succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Atwoli said Ruto was working surreptitiously with his war horses to undermine the Head of State.

“The Deputy President always says he will not attack President Uhuru Kenyatta, but the people abusing Uhuru are his foot soldiers, what is the difference?” an agitated Atwoli asked.

“This behaviour shows very well that William Ruto is not likely to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta,” Atwoli added.

The trade unionist called on other leaders to quit hate-mongering even as political temperatures increase.

This came a couple of days after Ng’eno was arrested for abusing the President and his mother, the former First Lady, Mama Ngina.

The Kenyan DAILY POST