Position: Inventory Accountant

Location: Nairobi, Kenya

Industry: Manufacturing

Our Client, a market leader in spring mattress manufacturing is urgently seeking to recruit top-performing, versatile and enthusiastic Inventory Accountant.

The Inventory Accountant will help ensure the accuracy and integrity of the company’s inventory and serve as a point of contact for all inventory control related issues and processes.

This position will also be responsible for the ongoing analysis of inventory and cost of goods sold.

This position will be instrumental in maintaining accurate inventory records by performing the following duties;

Essential Duties & Responsibilities

Responsible for adherence to company policies including safety and the use of personal protective equipment

Maintain standard costs and pricing model

Preparation of P&L variance analysis for assigned areas.

Responsible for maintenance of the inventory sub ledger and financial close activities related to inventory and non-deployed assets, including preparation of balance sheet reconciliations.

Monitor manufacturing and inventory cost variances, report on variances and work with other departments to determine root causes and responses

Provide cost information related to changes to existing products and product development

Monitor production reporting for accuracy

Plan, oversee and report results of monthly physical inventory counts for both finished goods and raw materials

Make a necessary inventory and cycle count adjustments after thorough research

Ensure all inventory is recorded and reconciled between warehouses

Assist the accounting department with the month-end closing process

Support process improvement of position’s functional areas including internal controls

Assist in special projects and compliance reporting as needed

Key Competencies & Qualifications:

Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting or Finance from a recognized institution, CPAK Preferred.

Must have at least 5 years of experience in cost accounting or manufacturing.

Prior inventory costing and flow and ERP systems experience is a must.

Proficiency in MS Office applications, Advance Excel skills.

Knowledge of accounting systems and accounting flows, especially with inventory.

P&L management and accountability is a must.

Develops, maintains and strengthens collaborative relationships inside and outside the workplace.

Adaptable to the changing nature of the business.

Ability to prioritize projects to meet deadlines. Carefully manages several projects at once, focusing on timelines and the end result.

Ability to take the initiative and make independent decisions.

Strong technical accounting, analytical, and problem-solving skills; ability to see the big picture while maintaining focus on daily details.

Ability to manage multiple tasks simultaneously with a demonstrated ability to critically analyze and interpret data efficiently and accurately. Must be detail-oriented and meticulous.

How to Apply

If you’re up to the challenge, kindly send CV and cover letter only to recruitment@linkarkconsultants.com before close of business 11th September 2020.

Clearly indicate the position applied for and expected salary on the subject line.