ASSISTANT DIRECTOR, NATIONAL REGISTRATION
(51) POSTS – V/NO. 185/2020
Salary Scale: Ksh. 87,360- Ksh.121, 430 p.m. (CSG 7)
House Allowance: Ksh.16, 800 – 45,000p.m (Depending on duty station)
Commuter Allowance: Ksh. 12,000p.m
Leave Allowance: As existing in the Civil Service
Annual Leave: 30 working days per financial year
Medical Cover: As provided by the government
Terms of Service: Permanent and Pensionable
Qualifications
For appointment to this grade, an officer must have:-
- served for a minimum period of eight (8) years and currently serving at the grade of Senior National Registration Officer (Persons), CSG 9 and above or in a comparable and relevant position in the wider public service;
- a Bachelors degree in any of the following social science discipline: Sociology, Economics, Business Administration, Human Resource Management, Education, Population Studies, Anthropology, Communication, Journalism, Public Relations, Public Administration/Government or equivalent qualifications from a university recognized in Kenya; and
- shown merit and ability as reflected in work performance and results.
Duties and Responsibilities
- providing advice on potential cases for instituting prosecution or termination of further investigations into offences committed under the Act;
- designing and reviewing of National Identity Cards;
- preparing Registration of Persons work plans;
- Initiating reviews and updating of registration of persons guidelines and procedures;
- prosecuting offences committed under the Act (Cap 107);
- identifying and registering eligible applicants for national identity cards;
- authorizing the processing of application forms for national identity cards;
- initiating investigations into offences committed under Registration of Persons Act (Cap 107);
- maintaining application registers for national identity cards;
- mobilizing and sensitizing the public on requirements for registration and issuance of national identity cards;
- detecting and preventing illegal registration;
- analyzing and compiling registration of persons reports and returns ; and
- initiating training programmes for registration of persons personnel.
How To Apply
Applications are invited from qualified persons for the positions shown below.
Interested and qualified persons are requested to make their applications ONLINE through the Commission website: www.publicservice.go.ke or jobs portal: www.psckjobs.go.ke
Please Note:
- Candidates should provide all the details requested for in the advertisement. It is an offence to include incorrect information in the application. Details of academic and professional certificates not obtained by closure of the advert should not be included.
- Only shortlisted and successful candidates will be contacted.
- Canvassing in any form will lead to automatic disqualification.
- The Public Service Commission is committed to implementing the provisions of the Constitution – Chapter 232 (1) on fair competition and merit, representation of Kenyans diverse communities and affording equal employment opportunities to men and women, members of all ethnic groups and persons with disabilities. THEREFORE, PEOPLE WITH DISABILITIES, THE MARGINALIZED AND THE MINORITIES ARE ENCOURAGED TO APPLY.
- Shortlisted candidates shall be required to produce originals of their National Identity Card, academic and professional certificates and transcripts during interviews.
- It is a criminal offence to present fake certificates/documents.
- Serving officers shall be required to produce the original letter of appointment to their current substantive post during the interview.
- Those who applied earlier need not re-apply. Applications should reach the Commission on or before 29th September 2020 latest 5.00 pm (East African Time)