ASSISTANT DIRECTOR, NATIONAL REGISTRATION

(51) POSTS – V/NO. 185/2020

Salary Scale: Ksh. 87,360- Ksh.121, 430 p.m. (CSG 7)

House Allowance: Ksh.16, 800 – 45,000p.m (Depending on duty station)

Commuter Allowance: Ksh. 12,000p.m

Leave Allowance: As existing in the Civil Service

Annual Leave: 30 working days per financial year

Medical Cover: As provided by the government

Terms of Service: Permanent and Pensionable

Qualifications

For appointment to this grade, an officer must have:-

served for a minimum period of eight (8) years and currently serving at the grade of Senior National Registration Officer (Persons), CSG 9 and above or in a comparable and relevant position in the wider public service;

a Bachelors degree in any of the following social science discipline: Sociology, Economics, Business Administration, Human Resource Management, Education, Population Studies, Anthropology, Communication, Journalism, Public Relations, Public Administration/Government or equivalent qualifications from a university recognized in Kenya; and

shown merit and ability as reflected in work performance and results.

Duties and Responsibilities

providing advice on potential cases for instituting prosecution or termination of further investigations into offences committed under the Act;

designing and reviewing of National Identity Cards;

preparing Registration of Persons work plans;

Initiating reviews and updating of registration of persons guidelines and procedures;

prosecuting offences committed under the Act (Cap 107);

identifying and registering eligible applicants for national identity cards;

authorizing the processing of application forms for national identity cards;

initiating investigations into offences committed under Registration of Persons Act (Cap 107);

maintaining application registers for national identity cards;

mobilizing and sensitizing the public on requirements for registration and issuance of national identity cards;

detecting and preventing illegal registration;

analyzing and compiling registration of persons reports and returns ; and

initiating training programmes for registration of persons personnel.

How To Apply

Applications are invited from qualified persons for the positions shown below.

Interested and qualified persons are requested to make their applications ONLINE through the Commission website: www.publicservice.go.ke or jobs portal: www.psckjobs.go.ke

Please Note: