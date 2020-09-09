ASSISTANT DIRECTOR, CIVIL REGISTRATION SERVICE– FIFTY (50) POSTS
V/NO.184/2020
Salary Scale: Ksh. 87,360 – Ksh.121, 430 p.m. (CSG 7)
House Allowance: Ksh.16, 800 – 45,000p.m (depending on duty station)
Commuter Allowance: Ksh. 12,000p.m
Leave Allowance: As existing in the Civil Service
Annual Leave: 30 working days per financial year
Medical Cover: As provided by the government
Terms of Service: Permanent and Pensionable
Qualifications
For appointment to this grade, a candidate must have:-
- served for a minimum period of eight (8) years and currently serving at the grade of Senior Civil Registration Officer, CSG 9 and above or in a comparable and relevant position in the wider public service;
- a Bachelors degree in any of the following disciplines: Information Science, Sociology, Statistics/Economics, Government/Political Science, Public Administration, Population Studies, Law, Anthropology or equivalent qualifications from a university recognized in Kenya; and
- demonstrated administrative and managerial capabilities in work performance and results.
Duties and Responsibilities
- monitoring and evaluating civil registration activities at the area of jurisdiction;
- undertaking research and innovation on Civil Registration;
- implementing provisions of Civil Registration Statutes;
- Implementing departmental strategic plans;
- coordinating awareness sensitization campaigns on registration of births and death;
- approving foreign births and deaths registration applications, signing of birth and death certificates;
- initiating training programmes for civil registration staff capacity building and development;
- preparing civil registration periodic reports;
- authenticating birth and death certificates issued in Kenya to foreigners and foreign birth and death certificates issues to Kenyans;
- monitoring the supply and utilization of registration materials; and
- maintaining safe custody of registration materials and births and deaths records.
How To Apply
Applications are invited from qualified persons for the positions shown below.
Interested and qualified persons are requested to make their applications ONLINE through the Commission website: www.publicservice.go.ke or jobs portal: www.psckjobs.go.ke
Please Note:
- Candidates should provide all the details requested for in the advertisement. It is an offence to include incorrect information in the application. Details of academic and professional certificates not obtained by closure of the advert should not be included.
- Only shortlisted and successful candidates will be contacted.
- Canvassing in any form will lead to automatic disqualification.
- The Public Service Commission is committed to implementing the provisions of the Constitution – Chapter 232 (1) on fair competition and merit, representation of Kenyans diverse communities and affording equal employment opportunities to men and women, members of all ethnic groups and persons with disabilities. THEREFORE, PEOPLE WITH DISABILITIES, THE MARGINALIZED AND THE MINORITIES ARE ENCOURAGED TO APPLY.
- Shortlisted candidates shall be required to produce originals of their National Identity Card, academic and professional certificates and transcripts during interviews.
- It is a criminal offence to present fake certificates/documents.
- Serving officers shall be required to produce the original letter of appointment to their current substantive post during the interview.
- Those who applied earlier need not re-apply. Applications should reach the Commission on or before 29th September 2020 latest 5.00 pm (East African Time)