ASSISTANT DIRECTOR, CIVIL REGISTRATION SERVICE– FIFTY (50) POSTS

V/NO.184/2020

Salary Scale: Ksh. 87,360 – Ksh.121, 430 p.m. (CSG 7)

House Allowance: Ksh.16, 800 – 45,000p.m (depending on duty station)

Commuter Allowance: Ksh. 12,000p.m

Leave Allowance: As existing in the Civil Service

Annual Leave: 30 working days per financial year

Medical Cover: As provided by the government

Terms of Service: Permanent and Pensionable

Qualifications

For appointment to this grade, a candidate must have:-

served for a minimum period of eight (8) years and currently serving at the grade of Senior Civil Registration Officer, CSG 9 and above or in a comparable and relevant position in the wider public service;

a Bachelors degree in any of the following disciplines: Information Science, Sociology, Statistics/Economics, Government/Political Science, Public Administration, Population Studies, Law, Anthropology or equivalent qualifications from a university recognized in Kenya; and

demonstrated administrative and managerial capabilities in work performance and results.

Duties and Responsibilities

monitoring and evaluating civil registration activities at the area of jurisdiction;

undertaking research and innovation on Civil Registration;

implementing provisions of Civil Registration Statutes;

Implementing departmental strategic plans;

coordinating awareness sensitization campaigns on registration of births and death;

approving foreign births and deaths registration applications, signing of birth and death certificates;

initiating training programmes for civil registration staff capacity building and development;

preparing civil registration periodic reports;

authenticating birth and death certificates issued in Kenya to foreigners and foreign birth and death certificates issues to Kenyans;

monitoring the supply and utilization of registration materials; and

maintaining safe custody of registration materials and births and deaths records.

How To Apply

Applications are invited from qualified persons for the positions shown below.

Interested and qualified persons are requested to make their applications ONLINE through the Commission website: www.publicservice.go.ke or jobs portal: www.psckjobs.go.ke

Please Note: