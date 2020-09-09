ASSISTANT DIRECTOR OF PROBATION – FIVE (5) POSTS – V/NO. 188/2020



Salary Scale: Ksh. 87,360- Ksh.121, 430 p.m. (CSG 7)

House Allowance: Ksh.16, 800 – 45,000p.m (Depending on duty station)

Commuter Allowance: Ksh. 12,000p.m

Leave Allowance: As existing in the Civil Service

Annual Leave: 30 working days per financial year

Medical Cover: As provided by the government

Terms of Service: Permanent and Pensionable

Qualifications

For appointment to this grade, an officer must have:-

served for a minimum period of eight (8) years and currently serving at the grade of Probation and Aftercare Officer, CSG 9 and above or in a comparable and relevant position in the wider public service;

a Bachelors degree in any of the following disciplines: Sociology, Criminology, Guidance and Counselling, Social Psychology, or equivalent qualification from a university recognized in Kenya;

been conversant with High Court etiquettes and procedures in criminal matters;

a good understanding of rehabilitation programmes of complex and serious offenders; and

shown merit and ability as reflected in work performance and results.

Duties and Responsibilities

An officer at this level will be in charge of a High Court in the field stations or deputize the Deputy Director of Probation and Aftercare Services at Probation Department at headquarters. At Departmental Headquarters, duties and responsibilities will include:-

co-coordinating, supervising, monitoring and evaluating the departmental

programmes in the field; planning offenders’ rehabilitation programs for field stations; receiving, analysing, and disseminating statistics; and coordinating research activities and liaising with penal institutions and other stakeholders on research findings.



At the field offices (County level), duties and responsibilities will include:-

being in charge of the High Court and its jurisdiction on all aspects of probation work;

attending cases originating from the High Court and Court of Appeal;

conducting social inquiry on all referred cases from the High Court and Court of Appeal;

taking charge of offenders placed by the High Court and Court of Appeal under mandatory community-based supervision, rehabilitation and resettlement;

liaising with all other agents of criminal justice administration for efficient and

effective criminal justice delivery;

facilitating and promoting reconciliation of offenders in the community;

supervising, rehabilitating, and reintegrating offenders to the community;

coordinating and liaising with other departments or agencies in promoting activities within the area of jurisdiction;

coordinating activities of review committees and the courts in relation to community service order; and

serving as secretary to the Divisional Review Committee.

How To Apply

Applications are invited from qualified persons for the positions shown below.

Interested and qualified persons are requested to make their applications ONLINE through the Commission website: www.publicservice.go.ke or jobs portal: www.psckjobs.go.ke

Please Note: