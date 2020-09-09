ASSISTANT DIRECTOR OF PROBATION – FIVE (5) POSTS – V/NO. 188/2020
Salary Scale: Ksh. 87,360- Ksh.121, 430 p.m. (CSG 7)
House Allowance: Ksh.16, 800 – 45,000p.m (Depending on duty station)
Commuter Allowance: Ksh. 12,000p.m
Leave Allowance: As existing in the Civil Service
Annual Leave: 30 working days per financial year
Medical Cover: As provided by the government
Terms of Service: Permanent and Pensionable
Qualifications
For appointment to this grade, an officer must have:-
- served for a minimum period of eight (8) years and currently serving at the grade of Probation and Aftercare Officer, CSG 9 and above or in a comparable and relevant position in the wider public service;
- a Bachelors degree in any of the following disciplines: Sociology, Criminology, Guidance and Counselling, Social Psychology, or equivalent qualification from a university recognized in Kenya;
- been conversant with High Court etiquettes and procedures in criminal matters;
- a good understanding of rehabilitation programmes of complex and serious offenders; and
- shown merit and ability as reflected in work performance and results.
Duties and Responsibilities
An officer at this level will be in charge of a High Court in the field stations or deputize the Deputy Director of Probation and Aftercare Services at Probation Department at headquarters. At Departmental Headquarters, duties and responsibilities will include:-
- co-coordinating, supervising, monitoring and evaluating the departmental
- programmes in the field;
- planning offenders’ rehabilitation programs for field stations;
- receiving, analysing, and disseminating statistics; and
- coordinating research activities and liaising with penal institutions and other stakeholders on research findings.
At the field offices (County level), duties and responsibilities will include:-
- being in charge of the High Court and its jurisdiction on all aspects of probation work;
- attending cases originating from the High Court and Court of Appeal;
- conducting social inquiry on all referred cases from the High Court and Court of Appeal;
- taking charge of offenders placed by the High Court and Court of Appeal under mandatory community-based supervision, rehabilitation and resettlement;
- liaising with all other agents of criminal justice administration for efficient and
effective criminal justice delivery;
- facilitating and promoting reconciliation of offenders in the community;
- supervising, rehabilitating, and reintegrating offenders to the community;
- coordinating and liaising with other departments or agencies in promoting activities within the area of jurisdiction;
- coordinating activities of review committees and the courts in relation to community service order; and
- serving as secretary to the Divisional Review Committee.
How To Apply
Applications are invited from qualified persons for the positions shown below.
Interested and qualified persons are requested to make their applications ONLINE through the Commission website: www.publicservice.go.ke or jobs portal: www.psckjobs.go.ke
Please Note:
- Candidates should provide all the details requested for in the advertisement. It is an offence to include incorrect information in the application. Details of academic and professional certificates not obtained by closure of the advert should not be included.
- Only shortlisted and successful candidates will be contacted.
- Canvassing in any form will lead to automatic disqualification.
- The Public Service Commission is committed to implementing the provisions of the Constitution – Chapter 232 (1) on fair competition and merit, representation of Kenyans diverse communities and affording equal employment opportunities to men and women, members of all ethnic groups and persons with disabilities. THEREFORE, PEOPLE WITH DISABILITIES, THE MARGINALIZED AND THE MINORITIES ARE ENCOURAGED TO APPLY.
- Shortlisted candidates shall be required to produce originals of their National Identity Card, academic and professional certificates and transcripts during interviews.
- It is a criminal offence to present fake certificates/documents.
- Serving officers shall be required to produce the original letter of appointment to their current substantive post during the interview.
- Those who applied earlier need not re-apply. Applications should reach the Commission on or before 29th September 2020 latest 5.00 pm (East African Time)