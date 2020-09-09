ASSISTANT HOUSEKEEPER – THREE (3) POSTS V/NO. 193/2020

Salary Scale: ` Ksh. 25,470 – Ksh. 33,950 p.m. (CSG 12)

House Allowance: Ksh.3, 200 –Ksh.6,750– p.m (Depending on duty station)

Commuter Allowance: Ksh.4, 000p.m

Leave allowance: As existing in the Civil Service

Annual Leave: 30 working days per financial year

Medical Cover: As provided by the government

Terms of Service: Three (3) years contract renewable subject to satisfactory performance

Requirements for appointment

For appointment to this grade an officer must have a Diploma in any of the following discipline; Hotel Management; Housekeeping and Front Office Management or Hospitality Management from a recognized institution.

Duties and Responsibilities

This is the entry and training grade for the cadre. An officer at this level will work under supervision and guidance of a senior officer. Duties at this level shall include:-

keeping proper records of sundry and linen stores;

following up on maintenance work order forms; assisting in stock taking;

ordering, receiving, storing and issuing of cleaning materials; and

carrying out on the job training for staff working under him/her and writing and keeping reports on losses, breakages and defects.

How To Apply

Applications are invited from qualified persons for the positions shown below.

Interested and qualified persons are requested to make their applications ONLINE through the Commission website: www.publicservice.go.ke or jobs portal: www.psckjobs.go.ke

Please Note: