ASSISTANT DIRECTOR, FINGERPRINTS SERVICES –
TEN (10) POSTS –
V/NO. 186/2020
Salary Scale: Ksh. 87,360- Ksh.121, 430 p.m. (CSG 7)
House Allowance: Ksh.16, 800 – 45,000p.m (Depending on duty station)
Commuter Allowance: Ksh. 12,000p.m
Leave Allowance: As existing in the Civil Service
Annual Leave: 30 working days per financial year
Medical Cover: As provided by the government
Terms of Service: Permanent and Pensionable
Qualifications
For appointment to this grade, an officer must have: –
- served for a minimum period of eight (8) years and currently serving at the grade of Senior Fingerprint Officer, CSG 9 and above or in a comparable and relevant position in the wider public service;
- a Bachelors Degree in any of the following disciplines: Forensic Science, Criminology, Security and Disaster Management, Information Science, Information Communication Technology, Anthropology, Library and Archival Science, Sociology, Psychology, Government/Political Science, Community Development, Conflict Management, Development Studies, Cultural Studies, Communication or
comparable qualifications from a university recognized in Kenya;
- been gazzetted as a “Fingerprint Officer”; and
- shown merit and ability as reflected in work performance and results.
Duties and Responsibilities
Duties and responsibilities at this level will include:-
- cross referencing detected double, multiple and illegal registration of national identity cards;
- initiating research and providing advice on wrongly linked records;
- establishing identity or non-identity of fingerprints of two sets of impressions generated by the Automated Fingerprints Identification System (AFIS);
- overseeing indexing of fingerprint files and breakdown of fingerprint formulae;
- liaising with the security agencies and other stakeholders in combating and controlling illegal entry of persons into the country;
- monitoring validation and/or invalidation of records based on fingerprint comparison principles;
- analyzing reports on detected double, multiple and illegal registration for national identity cards;
- monitoring validation of automated searches involving fingerprints;
- coordinating fingerprints searches of known and unknown deceased persons;
- preparing and presenting complex fingerprint reports as evidence in court(s) of law; and
- initiating fingerprints personnel training and research programmes in liaison with
other stakeholders;
How To Apply
Applications are invited from qualified persons for the positions shown below.
Interested and qualified persons are requested to make their applications ONLINE through the Commission website: www.publicservice.go.ke or jobs portal: www.psckjobs.go.ke
Please Note:
- Candidates should provide all the details requested for in the advertisement. It is an offence to include incorrect information in the application. Details of academic and professional certificates not obtained by closure of the advert should not be included.
- Only shortlisted and successful candidates will be contacted.
- Canvassing in any form will lead to automatic disqualification.
- The Public Service Commission is committed to implementing the provisions of the Constitution – Chapter 232 (1) on fair competition and merit, representation of Kenyans diverse communities and affording equal employment opportunities to men and women, members of all ethnic groups and persons with disabilities. THEREFORE, PEOPLE WITH DISABILITIES, THE MARGINALIZED AND THE MINORITIES ARE ENCOURAGED TO APPLY.
- Shortlisted candidates shall be required to produce originals of their National Identity Card, academic and professional certificates and transcripts during interviews.
- It is a criminal offence to present fake certificates/documents.
- Serving officers shall be required to produce the original letter of appointment to their current substantive post during the interview.
- Those who applied earlier need not re-apply. Applications should reach the Commission on or before 29th September 2020 latest 5.00 pm (East African Time)