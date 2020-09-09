ASSISTANT DIRECTOR, FINGERPRINTS SERVICES –

TEN (10) POSTS –

V/NO. 186/2020

Salary Scale: Ksh. 87,360- Ksh.121, 430 p.m. (CSG 7)

House Allowance: Ksh.16, 800 – 45,000p.m (Depending on duty station)

Commuter Allowance: Ksh. 12,000p.m

Leave Allowance: As existing in the Civil Service

Annual Leave: 30 working days per financial year

Medical Cover: As provided by the government

Terms of Service: Permanent and Pensionable

Qualifications

For appointment to this grade, an officer must have: –

served for a minimum period of eight (8) years and currently serving at the grade of Senior Fingerprint Officer, CSG 9 and above or in a comparable and relevant position in the wider public service;

a Bachelors Degree in any of the following disciplines: Forensic Science, Criminology, Security and Disaster Management, Information Science, Information Communication Technology, Anthropology, Library and Archival Science, Sociology, Psychology, Government/Political Science, Community Development, Conflict Management, Development Studies, Cultural Studies, Communication or

comparable qualifications from a university recognized in Kenya;

shown merit and ability as reflected in work performance and results.

Duties and Responsibilities

Duties and responsibilities at this level will include:-

cross referencing detected double, multiple and illegal registration of national identity cards;

initiating research and providing advice on wrongly linked records;

establishing identity or non-identity of fingerprints of two sets of impressions generated by the Automated Fingerprints Identification System (AFIS);

overseeing indexing of fingerprint files and breakdown of fingerprint formulae;

liaising with the security agencies and other stakeholders in combating and controlling illegal entry of persons into the country;

monitoring validation and/or invalidation of records based on fingerprint comparison principles;

analyzing reports on detected double, multiple and illegal registration for national identity cards;

monitoring validation of automated searches involving fingerprints;

coordinating fingerprints searches of known and unknown deceased persons;

preparing and presenting complex fingerprint reports as evidence in court(s) of law; and

initiating fingerprints personnel training and research programmes in liaison with

other stakeholders;

How To Apply

Applications are invited from qualified persons for the positions shown below.

Interested and qualified persons are requested to make their applications ONLINE through the Commission website: www.publicservice.go.ke or jobs portal: www.psckjobs.go.ke

Please Note: