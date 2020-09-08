Tuesday September 8, 2020 – President Uhuru Kenyatta made a surprise visit to Deputy President William Ruto’s stronghold of Kericho County over the weekend to inspect the rehabilitation of the Metre-Gauge Railway.

The railway running from Naivasha through Nakuru to Kisumu is being rehabilitated by the National Youth Service (NYS) and Kenya Defence Forces (KDF).

The President was also flanked by a number of KDF officers who are part of the team responsible in ensuring the railway resumes services.

The visit was a low profile one with scanty details available as only one photo was available to confirm his inspection tour in the region.

The visit came amid news of NYS officers destroying maize planted on Kenya Railways’ land to pave way for the rehabilitation of the old railway.

Kericho residents were left in shock on Saturday when NYS officers slashed maize that was almost ready for harvest, as they watched.

According to reports, at least 40 acres of crops were destroyed with residents claiming that neither NYS nor Kenya Railways gave them notice.

The Government is rehabilitating railway networks across the country to ease transportation of goods in bulk with the refurbishment of the old Nanyuki Railway already complete.

The Kenyan DAILY POST