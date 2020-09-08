Tuesday September 8, 2020 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has nominated another member of the Kikuyu community as the Registrar of Political Parties today.

In a statement issued by State House on Tuesday evening, Uhuru nominated Anne Nderitu as the Registrar of Political Parties.

The President has also forwarded the following names to be considered for appointment as Assistant Registrars, Ali Abullahi Surro, Florence Taabu, and Wilson Mohochi.

The four will be vetted by the Justice and Legal Affairs Committee chaired by Kangema MP, Muturi Kigano

The National Assembly is expected to vet the nominees and approve or reject the nominations within 21 days.

Speaker Justin Muturi asked the committee to table the report by September 24th in line with the provisions of the law.

Nderitu has been holding brief at the Registrar of Political Parties since August 2018 after Lucy Ndung’u left.

