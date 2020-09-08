Tuesday September 8, 2020 – Makueni Senator, Mutula Kilonzo Jnr, has urged politicians to refrain from insults and the use abusive language ahead of the 2022 presidential elections.

This comes after Emurua Dikirir MP, Johanna Ng’eno, and Kapseret MP, Oscar Sudi, were recorded uttering unsavoury remarks against President Uhuru Kenyatta and his mother, Mama Ngina Kenyatta.

Speaking on Tuesday, Mutula said Kenya is greater than all individual aspirations and ambitions.

“Leaders must tone down their Rhetoric and public display of disaffection. This is not an OPTION,”

“Abusing someone’s mother is another level altogether.”

“Hiyo siyo siasa it’s daring someone to fight regardless of whoever it is.”

“This must stop.”



“Address the real issues afflicting you.. Unpersonalized!” Mutula said.

Mutula’s remarks were echoed by Amani National Congress party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, who said all Kenyans deserve respect including the institution of the Presidency.

“Utterances that smirk of ultimatums, insults and possible drumbeats of ethnic violence must be rejected and condemned by all Kenyans,” Mudavadi said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST