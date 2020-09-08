Tuesday September 8, 2020 – Deputy President William Ruto has vowed not engage in a verbal exchange with President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Speaking during an interview with the media, Ruto noted that there are people who keep on provoking him to start attacking the President ‘so that the country can be in turmoil’.

According to him, the so-called deep state was setting a trap for him so that he can lose his cool and attack Uhuru in public for them to finish him completely but he has dodged that bullet.

“There are people who want me to start attacking the President or rocking the boat from within so that their narrative can be complete.”

“I know the danger of doing this as I’m committed to supporting the President fulfil the Jubilee manifesto,” said Ruto.

He said despite the upheavals that have rocked the ruling coalition, he considers his relationship with the President as cordial.

For the umpteenth time, the DP blamed a group of people who he did not mention of creating divisions in the ruling coalition.

The Kenyan DAILY POST