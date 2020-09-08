Tuesday September 8, 2020 – Embakasi MP, Babu Owino, has revealed plans to add another goat named Ruto to his collection then later slaughter it.

Owino was gifted two goats by a delegation from the Maasai Community in reference to the exemplary work he has been doing with regards to tutoring students online during the Covid-19 pandemic.

While receiving the donation from the delegation of the Maasai community members on September 1st, Babu said that he named the goats Uhuru and Raila to honour the two leaders for promoting peace and tranquility in the country.

Addressing a large gathering in Embakasi yesterday, Babu Owino revealed his plans to acquire another goat and name it Ruto.

“I have two goats, one I named Raila Odinga and the other Uhuru Kenyatta, we will look for another black goat and name it Ruto, then we will slaughter it,” stated Babu.

However, he failed to explain the symbolism he used when planning to name the black goat after Ruto and afterwards slaughtering it.

His remarks sparked uproar on social media with many calling for his arrest and claimed that he was fuelling political temperatures in the country.

The MP and Ruto have had a frosty relationship with Babu hitting out at the Deputy President in September 2019 during the Kibra by-elections as he castigated him by alleging that he is a plunderer of the country’s resources.

