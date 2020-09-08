Tuesday, September 8, 2020 – An 11-year old boy hanged himself using his father’s belt after being excluded from a trip to the market in Kisumu on Sunday.

According to the boy’s parents, Peter Omondi and Grace Atieno, they had left their son at home in Obunga slums to watch over his sibling.

“You know children, if they hear you want to go somewhere, they all want to go with you, so we told him to remain, he will join us the next day,” said Omondi.

The father said that he never thought something would happen after turning down his son’s request to join them in the routine trip to the market.

Omondi said that he received a call while at the market, from a neighbor asking him to rush back home where he found the lifeless body of his son lying on a chair in the living room.

“I got a call once I had arrived at the market, I came and found my son lying on the chair, dead,” a distraught Omondi said.

The boy’s mother stated that she was told by her younger child that the deceased hanged himself using his father’s belt.

“My son wanted to accompany me, but I told him he had not bathed, and I promised to tag him along next time,” said Atieno.

The body of the deceased was moved to Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital Mortuary for postmortem examination as investigations continue.

The Kenyan DAILY POST