Tuesday September 8, 2020 – Former Machakos Senator, Johnstone Muthama, has urged President Uhuru Kenyatta to unlock the revenue sharing stalemate which is threatening the gains made by devolution.

In an interview with a local TV station on Tuesday, Muthama said Uhuru should use the Executive powers bestowed upon him to resolve the current revenue impasse.

Muthama, who is currently Deputy President William Ruto’s point man in Ukambani, said if Uhuru can give him his presidential seat for six hours, he can resolve the crisis that has nearly stopped functions in all the 47 Counties.

“Give me that seat for just six hours and it will take me only three hours to send money to the Counties.”

The former outspoken lawmaker said sitting down with the Senators does not mean that he will sway them towards one opinion.

“If the Executive wanted to solve the revenue allocation stalemate, they could call the Senators and solve the issue but that is not the case because the Government is bankrupt,” he said.

He said instead of taking money away from the already poor Counties, the Government should look for money elsewhere and add more to the counties that need it.

“All these English being used on revenue allocation is unnecessary.”

“It is simple mathematics and I put all the blame on the Executive, the President should call Senators and come up with a solution,” he said.

