Tuesday, September 8, 2020 – The UEFA Nations League action continues tonight with some mouthwatering clashes lined.

Holders, Portugal, hope to make two wins in two games when they face Sweden following their impressive 4-1 demolition of Croatia in their first match.

On the other hand, France welcome Croatia in what is a repeat of the 2018 World Cup Final.

A victory against Croatia on Tuesday night will see France contented into next month’s home game against Portugal, who will also fancy their chances of topping this particular group.

Elsewhere, England will lock horns with Denmark hoping to build on their hard fought 1-0 win over Iceland.

EUN (19:00) Armenia v Estonia -1

EUN (19:00) Georgia v North Macedonia -1X

EUN (21:45) Sweden v Portugal -2

EUN (21:45) Belgium v Iceland – Over 2.5

EUN (21:45) Cyprus v Azerbaijan -1X

EUN (21:45) Denmark v England -2

EUN (21:45) France v Croatia -1

