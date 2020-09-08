Tuesday September 8, 2020 – The race to succeed Uhuru Kenyatta as President is taking shape by the day.

This is after Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya dropped his 2022 presidential ambitions in favour of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

Oparanya stated that he will be comfortable to take on a less powerful position.

He further asked the special AU envoy to organize for a “seat up there” for him when his term is over.

“I’m now leaving politics of the County to others after my term.”

“I want to focus on national politics and urge you (Raila) to get any seat up there for me,” the Council of Governors chair stated.

The declaration comes just days after Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua officially launched his Presidential bid.

Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana also confirmed that he will be vying for the top seat after months of denying the same.

Deputy President William Ruto has also reiterated that he will be vying for the presidency in 2022.

