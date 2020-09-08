Tuesday, September 8, 2020 – Homa Bay Women Representative, Gladys Wanga, has asked Deputy President William Ruto to apologise on behalf of Emurua Dikir MP, Johanna Ngeno, and his Kapseret counterpart, Oscar Sudi, after the two abused the President and his mother, Mama Ngina Kenyatta, last weekend.

The two MPs, who are Ruto’s allies, were recorded uttering unsavory remarks against Uhuru and his mother.

Following these insults, Wanga asked Ruto, who is alleged to have sent them to abuse the First Family, to apologise on behalf of them.

“The assumption being made by leaders who support DP Ruto is that they have been sent.”

“There has to be an apology from Oscar Sudi and Johanna Ngeno done by the Deputy President.”

“There is no way we are going to be elected by insulting people,” she said.

Wanga said if the DP refuses to apologise, she will rally all mothers in Kenya to protest outside the DP’s office until he apologises to the President and his family.

