Tuesday September 8, 2020 – Embattled Migori Governor, Okoth Obado, is not going down without a fight.

This is after he was accused of working in cahoots with reporters to thwart his impending impeachment.

ODM leader, Raila Odinga’s Spokesperson, Dennis Onyango, has called on the Directorate of Criminal Investigations to investigate Migori County Government officials to establish a paper trail between them and local journalists.

“On the pending impeachment motion in Migori, the DCI may need to conduct money trail between Migori County officials and unofficial networks and reporters and radio commentators in vernacular radio stations and even national newspapers,” he posted.

He accused reporters of taking money to sway public opinion against his impeachment which has been supported by ODM.

“There’s too much money going around in Migori.”

“The mainstream media has been compromised by the corrupt Obado and his hirelings,” Bob Odhiambo supported.

The looming impeachment has also turned Migori MCAs against one another with some accusing ODM Party of being biased against Obado.

Obado’s supporters gave examples of instances where ODM Governors were accused of corruption but were given the benefit of doubt.

“They cannot remove the Governor based on rumours, based on political alignments,” one of the MCAs declared.

