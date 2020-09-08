Tuesday, 08 September 2020 – Sheila Mwanyigah is a veteran singer, radio presenter and TV host, who has graced our screens for more than a decade.

Despite her thriving career and beauty, she is not lucky when it comes to matters of the heart.

She was once dating local rapper CMB Prezzo but their highly publicized affair didn’t last for long.

Mwanyigah is almost clocking 40 without a husband and just to show any potential suitor out there that she is a good cook, she posted a photo of some delicious chapati that she cooked.

The Taita born beauty can cook some really nice ‘chapos’.

