Tuesday, September 8, 2020 – TalentedEngland youngsters, Phil Foden and Mason Greenwood, have been dismissed from the Three Lions team after they breached strict quarantine rules and invited two models into the team hotel for sex.

This was after their UEFA Nations League game against Iceland where England won 1-0.

Foden, 20, and Greenwood, 18, both made their senior England debuts in the match.

The two ladies in question have been identified as models Nadia Sif Lindal Gunnarsdottir and Lara Clausen.

Nadia, is a 20-year-old model and actress while Lara is a 19-year-old model and law student.

In 2019, Nadia was a finalist in Iceland’s Miss Universe competition.

Speaking after the two youngsters were dismissed from the England squad, Lara wrote on Instagram that she had no idea who these guys were because she is not a football fan.

“Honestly with all my conscience, I did not realise how famous these guys were. I do not watch football and have never done.”

“I did not realise what I was putting on the internet. I had to learn the hard way that not everything is online, you have to be careful what you put on the internet.”

“I put this in a private story on my Snapchat and I thought it would never go any further, I did not realise who these guys were and how big it would be.”

“To answer the main question, I’m the person who took up this whole situation. It was a huge mistake,” she wrote on Ig stories.

Check out the photos below.











The Kenyan DAILY POST.