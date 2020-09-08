Job Title: Personal Assistant (PA to MD)

Nature of Job: Full Time

Industry: Real Estate

Salary: KES 40,000 – 50,000

Job Location: Westlands, Nairobi

Job Summary: Our client, a real estate company is looking to hire an experienced Personal Assistant to the Managing Director.

The Personal Assistant (PA) reports directly to the MD and works closely with the management team.

The PA’s role is highly visible and varied, requiring a high level of confidence, maturity and decision making.

Duties and Responsibilities

Manage and maintain the MD’s diary, email account and operational tasks.

Filter emails, highlight urgent correspondence and print attachments.

Organize inbound emails into the appropriate folders and any relevant information to be copied into the correct file on the hard drive.

Respond to emails as much as possible, dealing with appointments, requiring Bio or photos etc.

Ensure busy diary commitments, papers and travel arrangements are managed effectively including producing a daily folder with diary, necessary papers etc. and troubleshooting problems.

Conduct weekly diary meetings with the MD to discuss upcoming engagements, invitations and other requests.

Schedule on behalf of the MD meetings between him and his direct reports and the committees and groups to which he is a member.

Coordinate travel and accommodation requirements in connection with others and ensure arrangements in place for the MD match his requirements.

Filter general information, queries, phone calls and invitations to the MD by redirecting or taking forward such contact as appropriate.

Ensure the MD is fully briefed on, or prepared for, any engagements he is involved in. Keep and maintain an accurate record of papers and electronic correspondence on behalf of the MD.

Prepare correspondence on behalf of the MD, including the drafting of general replies.

Minute general meetings as required and complete research on behalf of the MD. Ad-hoc project management

Filing – including legal activities, keep and retrieve files.

Ensure guests meeting with the MD are well taken care of.

Provide a service that is in line with the MD’s work habits and preferences.

Candidates should have the ability to communicate effectively both orally and in writing.

Agenda preparation and expenses

Key Requirements and Skills

Degree / Diploma in Business Management and Administration or in any related field.

3-5 years of relevant working experience as an executive assistant/ PA in a good company

Pragmatic and able to deal with visitors of all levels.

Previous experience in providing secretarial support at a senior level is essential, ideally in any busy good company

Fast accurate typing/data entry

Excellent organization and interpersonal skills

Experience of working within a pressured environment

Discretion and mature work ethics

Computer Literate – MS Office

Good at decision make

Proactive and Confident

A very high level of professionalism, confidentiality, integrity, attention to detail and organization are essential for the role

How to Apply

If you meet the above qualifications, skills and experience send CV to recruitment@britesmanagement.com

Interviews will be carried out on a rolling basis until the position is filled.

Only the shortlisted candidates will be contacted.