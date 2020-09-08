Tuesday, 08 September 2020 – After Pastor Ng’ang’a’s first wife died, he fell in love with a young lady called Mercy Murugi.

When the flashy pastor fell in love with Mercy, she was still a student at the University of Nairobi.

Ng’ang’a received a backlash for marrying a younger woman but he said he chose to marry a young lady so that she can take care of him during old age.

He also said that he wanted a woman with ‘low mileage’.

Ng’ang’a’s wife is very beautiful and stylish.

In the latest photos that she posted on Instagram, she slayed like a Maasai girl and her beauty is just breath taking.







The Kenyan DAILY POST