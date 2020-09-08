Tuesday September 8, 2020 – Kapseret MP, Oscar Sudi, denied ever hurling insults at President Uhuru Kenyatta’s family, especially Mama Ngina Kenyatta, when he condemned the arrest of his colleague, Johanna Ng’eno, who had been taken to jail for incitement.

This is after Deputy President William Ruto called out leaders who were using insults against others to pass across their message.

“Unsavory words against mothers and Head of State is a NO, NO.”

“No amount of anger justifies use of offensive insulting language,” the DP wrote on social media.

Responding to the DP, Sudi maintained that he did not insult other leaders, specifically Mama Ngina Kenyatta.

“I need to make a clarification here, I didn’t insult anybody’s mother.”

“I just reiterated the fact that my mother, Mama Ngina and all other mothers are equal and they all deserve respect.”

“However, my colleague Johanna Ng’eno was arrested because of mentioning Mama Ngina’s name.”

“No one’s mother is more special than the other.”

“That’s my take,” his response reads in part.

Sudi, a close ally of the DP, caused a stir while defending his counterpart, Emurua Dikirr MP, Johana Ng’eno, who was arrested on Monday over incitement.

In the hard-hitting rant on Sunday, Ng’eno urged the President Uhuru Kenyatta to rule the country in accordance with the constitution or return to his home town of Gatundu.

“You are not Kenya and Kenya is nor Kenyatta’s or Mama Ngina’s land.”

“This land belongs to 47 million Kenyans, you cannot run it as you wish,” the legislator stated.

