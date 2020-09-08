The Financial Reporting Centre invites applications from suitable individuals to fill the following positions.

REF: CS/10/2020 – OFFICE ASSISTANT, CORPORATE SERVICES FRC GRADE 10 ONE (1) POST

The Office Assistant, Corporate Services will report to Senior Office Assistant

Job Description

Responsibilities

Ensuring general office cleanliness;

Collecting and dispatching mails;

Preparing and serving beverages;

Requisition of office general supplies;

Operating basic office equipment; and

Ensuring safe custody of the office

Qualifications

KCSE D+ or equivalent qualification from a recognized institution;

Fulfill the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution of Kenya; and

Must be a citizen of Kenya

Key Competencies and Skills

Fluency in both English and Kiswahili;

Organizing skills;

Public relations skills;

High level of integrity; and

Interpersonal skills

How to Apply

If you can clearly demonstrate your ability to meet the specified criteria for any of the above positions, please download and complete and the application form available at https://careers.ksg.ac.ke/ and submit the form together with copies of your academic and professional certificates, testimonials, and your Curriculum Vitae, including among other details, your current position, current remuneration, email and telephone contacts of three (3) referees who are familiar with your qualifications and/or work experience.

To be considered, your application MUST be received online via https://careers.ksg.ac.ke/ by not later than

14th September 2020, 5.00pm.

Hard copy applications will NOT be accepted.

FRC is committed to availing equal employment opportunities to all Kenyans. Persons with disabilities, the marginalized and the minorities are encouraged to apply.

Canvasing in any manner will lead to automatic disqualification.

Only shortlisted and successful candidates will be contacted.

Shortlisted candidates shall be required to produce during interviews the originals of their National Identity Card/Passport, academic and professional certificates, transcripts, testimonials, and current compliance certificates for the requirements as stipulated in Chapter Six of the Constitution of Kenya.