Tuesday September 8, 2020 – Nyeri Town MP, Ngunjiri Wambugu, has castigated Deputy President William Ruto for distancing himself from the insults expressed by Kapseret MP, Oscar Sudi, and his Emurua Dikir counterpart, Johanna Ngeno.

On Monday, Sudi and Ngeno hurled torrents of invectives at the President, telling him that he does not own this country nor does his mother, Mama Ngina Kenyatta.

Following those unfortunate remarks, Ruto took to his official twitter account to condemn the utterances of the two lawmakers.

Through his tweet, Ruto, also called on politicians allied to him, who of late have been hurling insults targeted at the Head of State, to restrain and avoid insults and bad language against others.

“Leaders should exercise restraint and avoid insults and bad language against other Kenyans.”

“Unsavoury words against mothers and Head of State is a NO, NO.”

“No amount of anger justifies use of offensive insulting language.”

“There exists decent ways to communicate however one feels,” DP’s tweet read.

However, according to Wambugu, the DP really thinks Kenyans are dumb to believe that he is not behind it all.

“This guy really must think we are idiots,” Wambugu who reposted the DP’s tweet posed.

He said Ruto is the one who sent the two MPs to abuse the President and his mother.

