Tuesday, September 8, 2020 – Health CS Mutahi Kagwe is on the receiving end from Kenyans after he said thatit is not in his job description to fight corruption in his Ministry.

The beleaguered CS went on to state that his main job is to provide Kenyans with quality health care services as he sought to distance himself from the massive corruption being unearthed in his docket.

“It is one thing to eliminate corruption, and quite another to get the system moving efficiently.”

“It is not enough to fight corruption.”

“My job is not to fight corruption, my job is to provide healthcare.”

“It’s important for that distinction to be clear…that I’m not here to fight corruption.”

“Fighting corruption is a means of giving healthcare, it is a means that justifies the end; which is giving people affordable, efficient and proper healthcare,” said Kagwe.

However, his remarks have not gone down well with Kenyans given that Kagwe is on record promising to dismantle cartels in the Health Ministry when he was appointed CS early this year.

Watch the video below and some reactions from disappointed netizens.

Mutahi Kagwe: My job is not to fight corruption, my job is to provide healthcare. It is important for that distinction to be clear #Checkpoint pic.twitter.com/WFuHXGRftj — KTN News Alerts (@KTNNewsKE) September 6, 2020









The Kenyan DAILY POST.