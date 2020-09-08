Tuesday September 8, 2020 – Renowned political analyst, Mutahi Ngunyi, has accused Deputy President William Ruto of being the mastermind behind the abuses directed towards Kenya’s first First Lady Mama Ngina Kenyatta by two of his allies.

On Sunday and Monday, Kapseret MP, Oscar Sudi, and his Emurua Dikir counterpart , Johanna Ngeno, abused President Uhuru Kenyatta and Mama Ngina telling them not to think that they own Kenyans.

Sudi further made reference to Mama Ngina’s reproductive organs using words that cannot be republished, as he addressed a Press Conference on Monday.

Though the DP urged the two to stop attacking the President, Mutahi Ngunyi believes Ruto is the one who sent his dogs to attack the First Family.

Mutahi wondered if Ruto is abusing the President while he is DP, what will happen if he becomes the President in 2022.

“If William Ruto can INSULT his MOTHER (Mama Ngina) while he is still DP, whom will he INSULT if he becomes PRESIDENT? A man who INSULTS his MOTHER is rotten to the CORE and from the CORE,” Mutahi said.

