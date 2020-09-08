Tuesday September 8, 2020 – Mathira MP, Rigathi Gachagua, has also abandoned Deputy President William Ruto on revenue sharing.

This is after he vowed to bribe Senators who are opposed to the one man one shilling formula that is currently being debated in the Senate.

Speaking during an interview alongside Kiambu Senator, Kimani Wamatangi, Gachagua said the formula, which is being supported by President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader, Raila Odinga, must pass come what may even if it means buying Senators.

This is after Wamatangi claimed that some of his colleagues had been enticed to fight the formula that is also supported by the Senate leadership.

Gachagua responded by asking Wamatangi what they needed to get the formula passed saying he was willing to counter with a Sh1 million contribution.

“It is good Senator Wamatangi has confirmed that some Senators have been given money to sabotage this and if he can talk to them, we can also raise some money.”

“I can give Sh1 million, Kimani Ichung’wa can also get another one million and we collect our money we give them something like Sh6 million so that they pass a formula that benefits our people,” Gachagua said.

However, Senator Wamatangi declined Gachagua’s offer saying the one man one formula will only be passed on the basis of truth and justice.

“When I say some Senators have been bribed, I do not mean I need to be sent to bribe them.”

“I’m not in that business because I have fought for this formula since 2014, sometimes using my own money to go to the courts.”

“I was sent to the Senate to debate and make decisions that align with the spirit of the Constitution.”

“This fight will be won on truth, justice, and with the Constitution of Kenya,” Wamatangi stated.

The Kiambu Senator added that a bribe was not a guaranteed solution because the other side could well raise more money for the Senators.

