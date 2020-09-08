Tuesday, 08 September 2020 – No nonsense Interior Cabinet Secretary, Fred Matiang’i, rarely smiles.

The powerful CS always puts a serious face when executing his duties without fear or favour.

When he was asked by Mutuma Mathiu during a recent interview why he doesn’t smile, Matiang’i said that he smiles, only that Kenyans don’t get to see his life away from the office duties.

Kenyans saw the other side of Matiang’i after he flashed a rare smile when he met Samidoh and Jose Gatutura, the most influential singers in Mt Kenya right now.

Jose Gaturura recently released a song praising BBI and it’s not clear what Matiang’i discussed with the two singers who have a massive following in Central Kenya.

If you have never seen Matiang’i smile, here is a rare opportunity to do so.







The Kenyan DAILY POST