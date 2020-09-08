Tuesday, September 8, 2020 – A section of Luo community elders has warned Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga, against initiating an impeachment motion against Migori Governor, Okoth Obado.

Addressing a Press Conference in Kisumu on Tuesday, the elders led by their chairman, Nyandiko Ongadi, warned that the ouster is likely to ignite a fight between MCAs supporting it and those against it and then spread to the people.

The elders asked Raila Odinga to go slow on the matter for the sake of peace in Luo Nyanza.

“One of the roles of the elders is to ensure peace within the land.”

“The council is concerned about the possibility of a fight in the assembly with ripple effects across the County if the motion is tabled,” Mr Ongadi said.

Migori County Assembly Speaker, Boaz Okoth, has already raised the red flag over possible violence during the session after alleging that “goons” in the company of ODM Secretary-General, Edwin Sifuna, attacked him and said the motion must sail through.

Mr Sifuna denied these allegations but said that the party will not go back on its decision to have the Governor removed from office over corruption and murder cases facing him.

The Kenyan DAILY POST