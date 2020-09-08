Africa Nazarene University (ANU) is an accredited Private Christian University sponsored by the Church of Nazarene International, which follows the Wesleyan Holiness Tradition with a mission to provide a holistic education that develops individuals academically, spiritually, culturally, socially and physically to equip them with excellent skills, competencies and Christian values which will enable them to go into the world well prepared to meet the challenges of their time by providing access to information sources and resources.

The University urgently seeks to engage suitably and qualified candidates for the positions of:

1. Lecturer in Criminal Justice and Security Management (One Post)

The successful candidate will be expected to teach the following areas:

a) Introduction to theories of crime

b) Crime prevention strategies

c) Professional Ethics and Responsibility

d) Cyber crime

e) Sociological explanations of criminal behaviour

f) White collar crimes

g) Negotiation; crisis and hostage

h) Criminal justice

i) Fraud management

Academic qualification:

A PhD or equivalent degree qualification in either Criminology or Security management or Law or Sociology or Psychology with a bias in criminal justice or policing in the relevant area from a recognized/accredited university OR

A Master’s degree in either criminology or security management or law or sociology or psychology with a bias in criminal justice or policing in the relevant area from a recognized/accredited university with at least three (3) years teaching experience at university level or in research or worked in a relevant Industry.

2. Lecturer in Supply Chain Management (One Post)

The successful candidate will be expected to teach the following areas in Supply Chain Management:

a) Public Procurement

b) Inventory Management

c) Global Procurement

d) Purchasing and Supply Chain Risk Management

e) Sustainable Supply Chain Management

f) Procurement for Project, Works and Specialized Areas

g) Public Private Partnership

h) Procurement of Consultancy Services

Academic qualification:

A PhD or equivalent degree qualification in Supply Chain Management from a recognized/accredited university OR

A Master’s degree in Supply Chain Management from a recognized/accredited university with at least three (3) years teaching experience at university level or in research or worked in a relevant Industry.

3. Lecturer in Kiswahili (One Post)

The successful candidate will be expected to teach the following areas:

a) Kiswahili Teaching Methods Unit

b) Kiswahili communication

c) Early and modern Development of Kiswahili

d) Kiswahili Language and Linguistics

e) Introduction to Kiswahili Literature

f) Introduction to Kiswahili oral Literature

g) Phonetics and Kiswahili Phonology

h) Sociolinguistics

i) Kiswahili Literary, theory and analysis

j) Kiswahili stylistics

k) Kiswahili Syntax

l) Kiswahili Morphology

Academic qualification:

A PhD in Kiswahili or its equivalent degree qualification from a recognized/accredited university. Bachelor of Education will be an added advantage OR

A Master’s degree in Kiswahili from a recognized/accredited university with at least three (3) years teaching experience at university level or in research or worked in a relevant Industry.

4. Lecturer in English / Literature (One Post)

The successful candidate will be expected to teach various areas in English/Literature at the undergraduate level such as:

a) General Linguistics

b) The Phonology of English

c) Morphology

d) Second Language Acquisition

e) Discourse Analysis

f) Sociolinguistics

g) Semantics

h) English Syntax

i) Pragmatics

j) European Drama

k) African Literature

l) Major Trends in World Literature

m) Poetry

n) Fiction Writing

Academic qualification:

A PhD in English/Literature or its equivalent degree qualification from a recognized/accredited university. Bachelor of Education will be an added advantage OR

A Master’s degree in English/Literature from a recognized/accredited university with at least three (3) years teaching experience at university level or in research or worked in a relevant Industry.

5. Lecturer in History (One Post)

The successful candidate will be expected to teach the following areas:

a) History of Kenya

b) Government and Politics

c) African History

d) World History

e) History of Science and Technology

f) History of International Relations

g) Constitution and Constitutionalism

h) Global Studies in Conflict and Conflict Management

i) Women’s History

Academic qualification:

A PhD in History or equivalent degree qualification from a recognized/accredited university OR

A Master’s degree in History from a recognized/accredited university with at least three (3) years teaching experience at university level or in research or worked in a relevant Industry.

In addition the candidates will be required to demonstrate Scholarly experience and other requirements such as:

a) Contributions to scholarship of outstanding quality through Research and publications.

b) Demonstrate development of effective courses, teaching approaches, lecture notes, curriculum development and restructuring and assessment practices as evidenced by student evaluation and peer review reports.

c) Demonstrate participation in departmental and faculty administration as required and makes some contribution to leadership and educational development at departmental and faculty levels.

d) Evidence of success in some major non-teaching responsibilities at the University or other reputable organization will be an added advantage.

e) Registered with the relevant professional body (where applicable)

Key duties and responsibilities for the teaching positions:

a) Contribute to the development, planning and implementation of a high quality curriculum as the academic advisor.

b) Review curriculum and course outline review and develop course and lesson plans. Prepare course materials and teaching aids.

c) Employ online teaching and mode of delivery and various teaching methods (such as field studies, group activities, assignments, laboratory sessions, off class activities etc.) to help student learning and deliver course content.

d) Develop an assessment plan. Set, pre-moderate, administer, mark and post moderate exams, assignments, presentations and other assessments. Ensure grades are entered into the system

e) Supervise undergraduate or graduate teaching, internship and research work.

f) Conduct research in a particular field of knowledge and publish findings in professional journals, books, or electronic media.

g) Advice and mentor students on academic, career, and any other related issues when required.

Personal attributes and competencies

a) Demonstrated alignment to the mission and vision of Africa Nazarene University

b) Student centered approach to teaching and learning

c) Displays high commitment to work

d) Excellent communication skills

e) Excellent interpersonal, organizing and planning skills

f) Excellent research writing skills

How to Apply

Suitably qualified candidates are encouraged to apply in confidence through the email recruitment@anu.ac.ke not later than 10th September 2020 enclosing a Professional Portfolio, Curriculum Vitae with details of current post, salary and other financial benefits, academic and professional certificates and testimonials.

Kindly indicate job title in the subject of the email.

ANU is an equal opportunity employer and any canvassing shall lead to automatic disqualification.

Only shortlisted candidates shall be contacted.

The Vice-Chancellor

Africa Nazarene University

P.O. Box 53067 – 00200

Nairobi