Tuesday, 08 September 2020 – Njeri Kinuthia, the wife of controversial Kikuyu singer and former Mungiki member, Muigai Wa Njoroge, is celebrating weight loss.

Muigai’s wife took to social media and revealed that she has lost a whooping 30Kgs and she is still exercising to lose more weight.

The mother of 4 shared a photo when she was 100Kgs and another photo after shedding weight and celebrated the massive transformation of her body saying,

‘Before and after. From a 100 to 70 and still pressing on. Congratulations to me.’













