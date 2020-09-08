Tuesday, September 8, 2020 – Citizen TV news anchor, Lillian Muli, has launched a thinly veiled attack against parents who openInstagram accounts for their kids.

The mother of two reckons that parents should let kids grow up and decide if they want to join social media or not.

This is a common trend among celebrities and according to the media personality, it isn’t right.

She also threw shade at some folks who like to profess love for people who are not on social media instead of telling them directly.

Taking to Instagram she wrote:

“Privacy is power! Why are you professing your Love to your person if they aren’t on IG?

“Just tell them in person.

“Also I wonder when we open Instagram accounts for our babies have we given them an option to grow up and decide whether they want a public life? Smh,”

However, she urged people to do whatever makes them happy saying that this is only her view.

“Musings…thinking out loud. Disclaimer my views are mine and mine only. Do what makes you Happy,” she wrote.

See her post and reaction below.









