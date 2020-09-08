Tuesday, September 8, 2020 – A good number of Kikuyu community leaders have warned Orange Democratic Movement against linking Deputy President William Ruto to the vulgar attack against Mama Ngina Kenyatta by one of his allies.

Over the weekend, Kapseret MP, Oscar Sudi, and his Emurua Dikirr counterpart, Johanna Ngeno, abused Mama Ngina badly urging her not to think that she owns Kenyans.

The two lawmakers, who are Ruto’s allies, even used vulgar language to describe Mama Ngina who happens to be President Uhuru Kenyatta’s mother.

ODM, through Suna East MP, Junet Mohamed, accused Ruto of being behind the no-hold-back attack on the First Family.

But speaking in Thika Town on Tuesday, the Central Kenya Youth Association led by their chairman, Irungu Mbatia, urged ODM not to drag the name of Ruto into the matter.

“We know they want to drag the name of Ruto into the matter.”

“Our support for Ruto in 2022 will not be stopped by intimidation or name-calling.”

“We know he is innocent on the matter and we pray to God to protect him from corrupt barons,” Irungu said.

Irungu also said that Raila Odinga is a hypocrite for commenting on the issue of Mama Ngina but when Embakasi East MP, Babu Owino, insulted the President, he remained mum.

The Kenyan DAILY POST