Our Client is an intergovernmental Commission. On behalf of our Client, we seek to recruit a Regional Management Accountant.

Job Purpose: Responsible for maintaining the Commission’s accounting system using the accounting software package provided.

The post is based in Nairobi and the post holder is responsible for financial reporting for countries in East Africa as well as providing support across the Africa & Asia Pacific Area (AAPA)

Key responsibilities and accountabilities

General

Review all financial data for correct authorisation, accuracy and completeness. Ensure that the correct financial policies and processes have been followed.

Collate, check, process and input monthly accounting transactions (including bank receipts and payments; supplier invoices; staff expense claims; credit card returns) onto the accounting system. Such transactions will originate in various currencies.

Liaise with colleagues so that they have sufficient information to be able to post batches created in the accounting software.

Process PMS transactions as required.

Prepare management accounts by making appropriate adjustments such as accruals and prepayments.

Analyse and reconcile balance sheet control accounts as required, revising any incorrect or unidentified reconciling items.

Check and authorise funding to bank accounts in East and South Africa, as well as other Regional offices on a regular basis (usually monthly).

Approve invoices within budgetary authority.

Assist with monthly payroll, check wages, calculate tax where applicable and liaise with HR and payroll provider. Maintain and update personnel files for all locally employed staff. Provide monthly returns and other reports as required by the Area Office.

Calculate Witholding Taxes as required, checking for accuracy and making the statutory returns and payments within the published deadlines. Investigating and correcting any errors or issues.

Ensure all monthly and annual statutory tax and other returns are filed on a timely and accurate basis and that relevant local law relating to labour and contractors is adhered to.

Support Regional Managers with appropriate Branch administration requirements; specifically liaise with the provider of Company Registration and Secretarial services, to ensure filings are completed within deadlines.

Prepare all non-cash expenditure for payment via the bank accounts, including the use of internet banking where available. Ensure that regular payments are made as instructed and authorised.

Co-ordinate and compile annual budgets, including key phasing assumptions.

Produce quarterly forecasts.

Manage the external audit process, including the preparation of trial balances; schedules; etc as required, as well as supporting the annual audit visit. This includes ensuring all annual compliances and filings.

Assist the Finance Manager, AAPA, with the Income Tax Returns for the Kenya Branch, including liaison with the professional firm appointed for this purpose.

Collaborate on preparation of business cases to support major projects; compare variances which arise during completion; conduct post implementation reviews.

Liaise with banks, tax offices and government authorities on all finance and corporate governance matters as required.

Manage the records created by the above duties, for both paper based and electronic files. Adhere to the security and data protection policies.

Develop and maintain a procedures manual to document the above processes.

Financial & Risk Management

Compare the monthly and YTD accounts with the agreed delegated regional budget and report on material variances.

Enforce the Commission’s defined systems of internal control.

Ensure adherence to banking policies and procedures.

Team Performance

Provide financial leadership and support to the Kenyan Management Team as required.

Oversee financial performance of all those who deal with budgets, expenditure and related reports.

Assist colleagues in using the Purchase Management System (PMS) correctly.

Identify finance skills training needs, highlight skills gaps and evaluate training requirements.

Deliver training in order to establish and develop appropriate finance skills.

Conduct regular team meetings to update staff on all aspects of financial operations.

Participate in Area team activities such as management conferences

Other Accountabilities

Occasional travel within the Area and to Head Office for audit, training and reporting purposes.

The post holder will be an Authorised Representative for the Kenyan Branch.

The post holder will be an authorised user on the Commission’s Bank accounts in Kenya, including for Internet Banking. (But not a signatory on the bank mandate).

Key contacts and relationships

Professional reporting line to Finance Manager, Africa and Asia Pacific Area.

Regional Manager, Kenya .

Provider of Company Registration and Secretarial services.

Internal and external auditors.

Day to day liaison with colleagues within the Region and Area office.

Liaise with local authorities, contractors, service providers and individuals where this may be of use in facilitating the work of the Commission.

Knowledge & qualifications/experience required

Experience of working in an accounting position is essential. The candidate will ideally be a (UK) CCAB or CIMA qualified accountant, or IFAC equivalent.

Knowledge and experience of general accounting practices and use of accounting packages, and a willingness to learn Great Plains, is essential.

Good command of both spoken and written English, in addition to a high level of literacy in their first language.

Knowledge of organisational policies and practices is an advantage.

Competencies & Key Skills (functional/technical)

Communication – Develop productive relationships with staff, local officials, outside agencies and dignitaries at all levels to ensure the smooth running of the area. Excellent oral and written skills are essential.

Planning and Organisational Skills – Able to work with a high degree of autonomy in organising and prioritising the workload to meet deadlines. Willingness to work flexible and additional hours when required or requested.

Service Delivery – Good administrative, numerical and IT skills, providing the service required by the Regional Office and Head Office Departments.

Resource Management – Work within a budget both financial and timely. Negotiate keenly with local suppliers.

Application of Specialist Expertise – Use knowledge effectively in taking forward the Commission’s goals.

How to Apply:

Qualified and interested applicants to send their application and detailed CV, indicating current and expected remuneration to recruitment@amsol.co.ke, explicitly indicating the position in the email subject line.

Please note applications are being considered until the position is filled.

Only short-listed candidates will be contacted.