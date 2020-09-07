Monday, September 7, 2020 – Socialite Huddah Monroe is desperate to get pregnant and has taken to social media to look for a sperm donor.

The petite lass, who is in her mid-30s, states that she seriously wants to get a kid because her relatives who are way younger than her are parents already.

Taking to Instagram she wrote:

“My cousins and my brothers at 19, 20, 1 and 22 are just giving birth…with no source of income! I need to give birth ASAP before I become the old auntie who feeds the whole family.

“Who wants to nut in me?

“It is an emergency.

Early this year, Huddah opened up about her ‘dirty’ past and revealed that she started hawking her flesh when she was 21 years old and stated that she is now ready to settle down with one man.

She wrote on IG:

“There is a time at 21, I was a one night stand addict.”

“I never slept with a nigga twice!”

“Never exchange numbers and if you see me in public pass me like we never met or I will embarrass you… Oh good old days.

“I’m almost 30 now! So many things disgust me now!”

“I know my husband is watching this.”

“The Best woman to marry is Me! Madam Alhuda.”

“Let me blow my own trumpet! I have seen it all. I’m ready to be the mother of your 5 Kids,”

