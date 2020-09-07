Monday, 07 September 2020 – 31 year old gospel singer, Guardian Angel, who is known for the massive hit song Nadeka, is in love with Esther Musila, a 50 year old mother of 3.

Despite their age difference of 20 years, Guardian and his aging lover, who works for United Nations (UN), are serving Kenyans couple goals.

The young man has even relocated from his rented house in Umoja to live with the 50 year old woman at her Greenspan Estate home near Donholm.

Despite facing endless criticism on social media, the talented singer and vocalist has posted a video goofing around with Esther Musila while driving her.

They were jamming to his latest song with lovely smiles plastered on their faces.

Love always wins ladies and gentlemen.

See video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST