Monday, September 7, 2020 – Notorious city playboy, Wazir Chacha, who was linked to sexual affairs with several female politicians including Murangá Woman Rep, Sabina Chege, may have dumped older women for young slay queens.

Speaking in a past interview, Wazir Chacha confessed his love for older women, saying that they are mature and understanding.

He also trashed slay queens and described them as parasites.

But according to photos going round, Chacha is said to have bagged himself a hot slay queen.

He seems to be madly in love with the pretty lady.

See photos and video.













The Kenyan DAILY POST