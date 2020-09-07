Monday September 7, 2020 – Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko, has asked President Uhuru Kenyatta to consider giving more Cabinet Secretary positions to former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s ODM.

Speaking during the burial of footballer Kevin Oliech, a brother to veteran and former Harambee Stars striker, Dennis Oliech, Sonko said that it is about time ODM leader Raila Odinga is accorded more recognition through Cabinet appointments.

“We want to see a genuine handshake where ODM is recognized and given more positions in Government,” he said in Seme, Kisumu County.

Before the burial, Sonko had called on the Lake region residents to rally behind the handshake, which he said will determine the next Government.

Sonko said the region stands to benefit more by fully supporting Uhuru and Raila.

“I know many youths here in Kisumu have no jobs.”

“We will ensure that the Government that is coming, the handshake Government, addresses this issue,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST