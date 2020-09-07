Home Entertainment This is real, nothing fake here – Utawezana?? (PHOTO) This is real, nothing fake here – Utawezana?? (PHOTO) September 7, 2020 0 Share Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Telegram RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR MARY LINCOLN has bewitched NJOGU WA NJOROGE with love – He keeps surprising her with flowers at work (PHOTOs) Pickpocket busted and left with a rotten egg on his face after stealing a phone from another guy in public (VIDEO) I promise I’m staying forever. It feels right when I’m with you – GUARDIAN ANGEL assures his 50 year old lover, ESTHER Fisi Hatari! This naughty guy hitting on a church lady will leave you in stitches and make your day (VIDEO) Check out how KTN news anchor, SHARON MOMANYI’s lavish baby shower went down (PHOTOs) Nini husumbua WaKAMBA – This was recorded in a club before corona, Eh! Eh! (VIDEO) Leave a Reply Cancel reply 273,708FansLike52,137FollowersFollow