Monday, September 7, 2020-This brand new Mazda Demio was reduced to a shell following a gruidly accident along Ruiru-Kiamaiko Road over te weekend.

The horrific accident occurred when the Mazda collided head on with a Matatu.

From the photos, it would be a miracle if the occupants of the car stepped out alive.

According to data from the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA), a total of 1,022 people have lost their lives since the year began compared to 1,058 who died in 2019.

See photos from the accident scene below.







